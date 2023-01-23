Torray LLC Raises Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Torray LLC lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.5% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 365,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 62.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 47.7% in the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,778,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,185,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,307,931. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.17 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.46. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.45.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $535,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 6,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $535,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,805.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 16,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,288,208.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,390.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

