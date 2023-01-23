Torray LLC Sells 198 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Torray LLC lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,088 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Torray LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,863,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 63.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 412,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,312,000 after buying an additional 160,655 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,317,000 after buying an additional 141,157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.17.

Shares of JKHY traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $179.86. 10,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.44 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $181.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.04%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

