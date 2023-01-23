Torray LLC Sells 342 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Torray LLC decreased its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Torray LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 17,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $182.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,559. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total value of $731,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.36.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

