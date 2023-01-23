Torray LLC Sells 3,524 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Torray LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,524 shares during the period. Torray LLC owned about 0.08% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 180,101 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 101.0% during the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 49,750 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 49.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 57,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 19,061 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 149,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 32,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.55.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RCKT traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.68. 53,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.31 and a quick ratio of 10.31. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $23.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.39.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.