TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,729 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.3% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the third quarter worth $4,693,000. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 140,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 76,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 46.9% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $64.30 on Monday. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $167.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.80.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by ($0.08). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $69.04 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 13.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.529 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

