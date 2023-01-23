Traders Purchase Large Volume of iShares MSCI Japan ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 11,147 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 76% compared to the average volume of 6,345 put options.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

EWJ traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.69. 2,066,203 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,943. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.64 and a 1 year high of $65.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Japan ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,468,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 78.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,026,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,537,000 after buying an additional 2,208,672 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 250,000.0% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,250,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,066,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,850,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 173.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 861,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,497,000 after purchasing an additional 546,212 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

