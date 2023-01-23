Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 2,308 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,993,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,555,000 after acquiring an additional 101,085 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,511,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,898,000 after acquiring an additional 239,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after buying an additional 279,243 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,638,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,831,000 after buying an additional 115,138 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IUSG opened at $84.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.38. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $76.95 and a 52 week high of $108.72.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.