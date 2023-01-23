Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Acquires 242 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,923 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 23,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in McKesson by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $435,000. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in McKesson by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its position in McKesson by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of MCK opened at $378.04 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $237.61 and a twelve month high of $401.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $377.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $363.11.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.13 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $411.20.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

