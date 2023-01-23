Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys 235 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Deere & Company makes up about 1.1% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Premier Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.0% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 10.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,716,000 after buying an additional 22,446 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 8.7% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the third quarter worth $227,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total value of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, Chairman Marc A. Howze sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.79, for a total transaction of $4,830,838.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,565.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $410.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.39. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The stock has a market cap of $122.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 20.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Deere & Company from $447.00 to $582.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Deere & Company from $445.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $459.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

