Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Buys New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $466.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $455.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $444.32. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

