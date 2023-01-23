Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Crown Castle by 205.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Crown Castle from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Cowen dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $177.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.14.

Crown Castle Price Performance

About Crown Castle

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $145.75 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.71 and a 1-year high of $199.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.24 and a 200-day moving average of $152.05.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

