Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKNG. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its stake in Booking by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Booking by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Booking by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,434.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total transaction of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,643,239.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,320.41, for a total value of $3,248,574.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,804 shares in the company, valued at $101,643,239.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,344.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $90.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,060.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1,926.47.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

