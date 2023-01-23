Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $155.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $167.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.51. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.92.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

