Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Has $2.81 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,478 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.83. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $55.99 and a 1 year high of $69.82.

