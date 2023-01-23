Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after buying an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,070,000 after purchasing an additional 179,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,703,000 after purchasing an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,273,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,350,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 19,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total transaction of $1,419,440.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 251,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,219,699.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock valued at $16,404,676 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HIG opened at $75.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200 day moving average of $69.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.62%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HIG. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.50.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

