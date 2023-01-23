Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,625 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,822 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.6% in the third quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 116,121 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 32,334 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 14.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,576,593 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $143,509,000 after purchasing an additional 441,362 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 12.2% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 73,578 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,993 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 95.9% during the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 90,287 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 44,188 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 110,354 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 23,437 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

CSCO opened at $46.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.60 and a 52 week high of $57.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a market capitalization of $191.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

