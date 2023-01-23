Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC Sells 143 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises 0.9% of Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 150,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after purchasing an additional 13,033 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 104.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 31,158 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 150.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 72,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 43,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TEL opened at $123.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $152.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. On average, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $3,827,800.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,868.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 76,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,485,761. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.