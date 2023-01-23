TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $362,437.18 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.21, for a total transaction of $362,437.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,773. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TMDX stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.91. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -42.89 and a beta of 1.58.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.15. TransMedics Group had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 46.03%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.96 million. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in TransMedics Group by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TMDX shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

TransMedics Group, Inc operates as a commercial stage medical technology company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of organ care system platform. It focuses on the preservation of human organs for transplant in a near-physiologic condition to address the limitations of cold storage organ preservation.

