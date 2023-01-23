Traxx Price Hits $0.0307 on Exchanges (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Traxx token can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000134 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Traxx has traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and $175,680.25 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Traxx alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.31 or 0.00411831 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,619.61 or 0.28907502 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.85 or 0.00593250 BTC.

Traxx Token Profile

Traxx was first traded on March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official website is tokentraxx.com. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Traxx

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traxx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Traxx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Traxx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.