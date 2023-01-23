Traxx Self Reported Market Cap Tops $59.98 Million (TRAXX)

Traxx (TRAXX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Traxx has a market cap of $59.98 million and approximately $189,352.50 worth of Traxx was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Traxx has traded 19.7% lower against the dollar. One Traxx token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0312 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Traxx Profile

Traxx’s genesis date was March 21st, 2022. Traxx’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens. Traxx’s official Twitter account is @tokentraxx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Traxx is tokentraxx.com.

Traxx Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TOKENTRAXX® is the trading name of Token Traxx Music Limited which is registered in the United Kingdom and has its registered office at Suite 6, Floor 2 Congress House, 14 Lyon Road, Harrow, England, HA1 2EN. The Token||Traxx Marketplace is an on-chain facility built by musicians for the music community which will enable users and musicians to Create, Curate and Collect the hottest tracks.The utility available on the Traxx Platform will evolve and be accessible by use of the TRAXX Token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traxx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traxx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Traxx using one of the exchanges listed above.

