Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.89.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TCOM. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Trip.com Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $38.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.46 and a beta of 0.52. Trip.com Group has a 1-year low of $14.29 and a 1-year high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.38 and a 200-day moving average of $28.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. Trip.com Group had a positive return on equity of 0.17% and a negative net margin of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCOM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,615,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696,922 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 342.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,164 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Trip.com Group by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,837,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 112.8% during the 3rd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 2,599,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,950 shares in the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

