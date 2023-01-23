Truist Financial Boosts Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $260.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on V. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.07.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V opened at $224.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Visa has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $212.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.35. The stock has a market cap of $422.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa Cuts Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Analysts anticipate that Visa will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 145,236,910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $25,801,337,000 after acquiring an additional 912,545 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Visa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,092,940,000 after acquiring an additional 200,057 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Visa by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,141,800 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,821,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,695 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,270,127 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,357,438,000 after acquiring an additional 77,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,200,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,598,996,000 after acquiring an additional 135,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

