Trustmark (TRMK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $191.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 19.12%. On average, analysts expect Trustmark to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $33.28 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $26.67 and a 52 week high of $38.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Trustmark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $607,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Trustmark by 99.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 12,508 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Trustmark by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 63,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after buying an additional 2,878 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trustmark by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Trustmark by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after acquiring an additional 131,993 shares during the period. 65.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRMK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Trustmark in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on Trustmark to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

