TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,012 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. TTM Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of TTM Technologies worth $7,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTMI. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TTM Technologies by 345.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of TTM Technologies by 35.5% in the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $113,000. 96.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded TTM Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

TTM Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $17.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.46. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $17.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $671.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.51 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.