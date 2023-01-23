Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Major Shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep Sells 9,600 Shares

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) (TSE:TC) major shareholder Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $323,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,137,651 shares in the company, valued at $38,327,462.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 4th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,252 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $51,958.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 2,493 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $112,284.72.

On Friday, October 28th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 1,100 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $49,533.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Master Fund Ltd. Blacksheep sold 3,200 shares of Tucows stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $144,544.00.

Shares of Tucows stock traded up $1.30 on Monday, hitting $36.33. 29,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15. Tucows Inc. has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $80.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Tucows ( NASDAQ:TCX Get Rating ) (TSE:TC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $78.05 million for the quarter. Tucows had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Tucows by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 45,001 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 2nd quarter valued at $376,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Tucows by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tucows from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fiber Internet Services, Mobile Services, and Domain Services. The Fiber Internet Services segment provides fixed high-speed Internet access services to individuals and small businesses primarily through the Ting website, and other billing solutions to small internet service providers.

