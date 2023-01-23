Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Shares Gap Up to $305.34

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $305.34, but opened at $316.00. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $316.00, with a volume of 2,142 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

