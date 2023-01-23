Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Shares Gap Up to $305.34

Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $305.34, but opened at $316.00. Tyler Technologies shares last traded at $316.00, with a volume of 2,142 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $403.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.83.
Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.7 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.86. The stock has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.33 and a beta of 0.85.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total transaction of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,071.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tyler Technologies
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,709,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,445,000 after acquiring an additional 46,542 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,754 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 519,028 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,363,000 after acquiring an additional 35,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
About Tyler Technologies
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
