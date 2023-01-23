U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 142.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,728 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 844,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,876,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 10,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,549,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,680,841. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $60.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In related news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,051 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,620.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $517,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,602,620.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

USB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

