Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

UBSFY has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €50.00 ($54.35) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €48.50 ($52.72) to €40.00 ($43.48) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from €41.00 ($44.57) to €37.00 ($40.22) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from €53.00 ($57.61) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $43.86.

Ubisoft Entertainment Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.34 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $11.97.

About Ubisoft Entertainment

Ubisoft Entertainment SA is a holding company, which engages in the production, publication, and distribution of multimedia, audiovisual, and information technology products. It creates and publishes video games, educational and cultural software, cartoons and literary, and cinematographic and television works.

