UBS Group Analysts Give National Grid (LON:NG.L) a GBX 1,050 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 1,050 ($12.81) target price on National Grid (LON:NG.L – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NG.L has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 1,020 ($12.45) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,150 ($14.03) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,070 ($13.06) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,150 ($14.03) price target on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

National Grid Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £45.42 billion and a PE ratio of 29.17. National Grid has a 52-week low of GBX 880.60 ($10.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,235.49 ($15.08). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.69.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

