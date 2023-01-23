UBS Group Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $162.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by UBS Group from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $189.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $153.92 and a 1-year high of $218.18.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

In related news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,440,732.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth $100,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,579,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,193,621,000 after buying an additional 517,629 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 775,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,165,000 after buying an additional 417,218 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,772,187 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,067,000 after buying an additional 317,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 91.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 565,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,381,000 after purchasing an additional 270,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

