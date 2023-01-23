UBS Group Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $34.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ZI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.33.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $25.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average of $37.19. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $61.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 18.15%. The business had revenue of $287.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Henry Schuck sold 1,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total transaction of $28,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,288,001 shares in the company, valued at $402,350,108.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 16.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 78.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 47.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 294.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 10.4% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

