Umee (UMEE) One Day Volume Tops $308,369.75

Umee (UMEE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Umee token can now be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Umee has a market capitalization of $187.87 million and $308,369.75 worth of Umee was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Umee has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

Umee Profile

Umee was first traded on February 14th, 2022. Umee’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,582,205 tokens. The official message board for Umee is medium.com/umeeblog. The official website for Umee is umee.cc. Umee’s official Twitter account is @umee_crosschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Umee is https://reddit.com/r/umeecrosschain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Umee

According to CryptoCompare, “Umee is a cross-chain DeFi hub that interconnects between blockchains.As a base layer blockchain, applications and money lego primitives can be built on top of Umee to access cross-chain leverage and liquidity. The Umee Blockchain facilitates interoperability between the Cosmos ecosystem, Ethereum network, side-chain architectures, layer two scaling solutions, and alternative base-layer protocols. As a Cosmos SDK blockchain, Umee is interoperable with blockchains including Terra, Crypto.com, Binance Chain, Osmosis, Secret Network, and 30+ other chains, plus Ethereum, from Day 1.The native UMEE token is a Proof of Stake asset that can began as a Cosmos SDK token and an ERC20 token on Ethereum, but since February, Umee is officially live and deployed on Umee mainnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Umee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Umee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

