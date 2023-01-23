Unilever (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 5,190 by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 5,190 ($63.33) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ULVR. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,900 ($47.59) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,500 ($54.91) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.57) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.69) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.47) target price on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,130 ($50.40).

LON:ULVR opened at GBX 4,089.50 ($49.90) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,154.23 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,022.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.80. Unilever has a 52 week low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,249.50 ($51.85). The firm has a market cap of £103.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,097.18.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 37.22 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous dividend of $36.33. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 87.77%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

