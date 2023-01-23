Uniswap Tops 24 Hour Volume of $210.72 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Uniswap token can now be purchased for approximately $6.74 or 0.00029641 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion and approximately $210.72 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.39 or 0.00397540 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00015199 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000784 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017693 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000388 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

