United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after purchasing an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,448,000 after purchasing an additional 353,525 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 904.4% in the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 305,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,839,000 after purchasing an additional 275,446 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 23.0% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,229,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,613,000 after purchasing an additional 229,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $232.00 to $187.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.41.

United Parcel Service Trading Up 0.7 %

UPS stock traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $179.41. The stock had a trading volume of 405,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,194. The firm has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.87 and a 12-month high of $233.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 47.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

