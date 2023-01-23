Unitil (NYSE:UTL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.
Unitil Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Unitil stock opened at $52.26 on Thursday. Unitil has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $61.10. The stock has a market cap of $838.25 million, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.33.
Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. Unitil had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.65%. The business had revenue of $110.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Equities research analysts predict that Unitil will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Unitil Announces Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unitil
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Unitil by 1,562.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Unitil in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Unitil in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Unitil by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.53% of the company’s stock.
About Unitil
Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Unitil (UTL)
- Is Virgin Galactic Stock Preparing for Lift-Off?
- Chevron is Likely to Increase its Dividend Before Earnings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.