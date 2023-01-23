Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Receives $39.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.09.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Unity Software in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.50 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Unity Software Price Performance

U opened at $31.31 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $21.22 and a 52 week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.05.

Insider Activity

Unity Software ( NYSE:U Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.17). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 63.17% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $322.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.33 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total value of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 11,853 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $423,033.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 680,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,299,108.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.40, for a total transaction of $27,416.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 437,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,066,443.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,330 shares of company stock valued at $2,431,296. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,022,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,053,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 11,263,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,127,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,522,000 after acquiring an additional 250,855 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,083,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 557,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,037,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

