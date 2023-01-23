UNIUM Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $105.25 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $36.19 or 0.00159472 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UNIUM has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. UNIUM has a total market capitalization of $105.25 million and approximately $952.10 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.00 or 0.00418176 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.29 or 0.29352903 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.68 or 0.00645665 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM launched on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 34.58321991 USD and is up 3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $925.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

