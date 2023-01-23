Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Upgraded to “Neutral” by Susquehanna

Susquehanna upgraded shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) from a negative rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $135.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $82.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OLED. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Universal Display from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Universal Display from $185.00 to $158.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Universal Display from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.10.

Universal Display Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OLED opened at $129.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.21. Universal Display has a fifty-two week low of $89.41 and a fifty-two week high of $176.41. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.40.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $160.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.79 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 32.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Institutional Trading of Universal Display

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Universal Display by 1.3% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Universal Display by 2.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Universal Display by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Universal Display by 2.2% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Universal Display by 28.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Further Reading

