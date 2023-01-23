USDD Trading Up 1% Over Last Week (USDD)

USDD (USDD) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 23rd. USDD has a total market cap of $713.77 million and approximately $30.15 million worth of USDD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDD token can currently be purchased for $0.98 or 0.00004279 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDD has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.13 or 0.00413666 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,677.70 or 0.29036278 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $135.29 or 0.00588274 BTC.

USDD Profile

USDD launched on May 4th, 2022. USDD’s total supply is 725,332,036 tokens. The official website for USDD is usdd.io. USDD’s official Twitter account is @usddio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling USDD

According to CryptoCompare, “USDD is a fully decentralized algorithmic stablecoin. USDD protocol runs on the TRON network. TRON is a decentralized network where the external market decides token prices.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDD using one of the exchanges listed above.

