V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Stock Position Decreased by Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.

Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VFC. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of V.F. by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 574 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 389.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 359.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on VFC shares. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on V.F. to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.29.

Insider Activity

V.F. Price Performance

In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Benno O. Dorer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $490,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

VFC traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,819,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $25.05 and a 12 month high of $69.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.40.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

V.F. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 188.89%.

V.F. Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.