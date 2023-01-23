Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 214,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.53% of Vail Resorts worth $46,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Vail Resorts by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 265.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after buying an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 173.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 18,946 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vail Resorts

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,332.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Vail Resorts stock traded up $4.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $255.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,620. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.16. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $201.91 and a twelve month high of $285.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $248.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.16.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $279.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.07 million. Research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $383.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Vail Resorts from $273.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Vail Resorts from $286.00 to $283.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $282.43.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Further Reading

