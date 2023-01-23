Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Up 6.3%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 1,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Valneva from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Get Valneva alerts:

Valneva Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valneva

Valneva ( NASDAQ:VALN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $157.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.52 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valneva SE will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Valneva in the third quarter valued at $3,768,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

About Valneva

(Get Rating)

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valneva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valneva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.