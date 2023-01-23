Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading Up 6.3%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.96 and last traded at $15.96. Approximately 1,241 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 3,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.02.
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Valneva from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th.
Valneva Trading Up 0.3 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $15.47.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Valneva in the third quarter valued at $3,768,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva in the first quarter valued at $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
