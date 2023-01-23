VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.
VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance
Shares of BBH traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $168.92. 7,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,104. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.93. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $170.25.
VanEck Biotech ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.749 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VanEck Biotech ETF
The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VanEck Biotech ETF (BBH)
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
- Tractor Supply Company Shares Could be Headed to New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.