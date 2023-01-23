VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) Short Interest Down 9.9% in December

VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a drop of 9.9% from the December 15th total of 27,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBH traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $168.92. 7,454 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,104. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.93. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $131.12 and a one year high of $170.25.

VanEck Biotech ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.749 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a boost from VanEck Biotech ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VanEck Biotech ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBH. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,052,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 24,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF by 69.7% during the 2nd quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Biotech ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.83% of the company’s stock.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

