Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 1,408,386 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 2,633,670 shares.The stock last traded at $142.06 and had previously closed at $141.62.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

