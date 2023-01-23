Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.15

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.15 and last traded at $10.15, with a volume of 1015775 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vector Acquisition Co. II

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAQC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II in the third quarter valued at $12,202,000. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 27.7% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 4,471,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,312,000 after acquiring an additional 969,579 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II by 397.4% in the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 629,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,245,000 after acquiring an additional 502,985 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,587,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II by 1,896.3% during the third quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 432,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 410,951 shares in the last quarter. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vector Acquisition Co. II Company Profile

Vector Acquisition Corporation II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

