Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 372,143 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 428,560 shares.The stock last traded at $35.94 and had previously closed at $34.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTYX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Up 2.1 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.

Insider Transactions at Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Nuss sold 13,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $436,597.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 244,815 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,738,602.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raju Mohan sold 55,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $1,749,739.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,603,126 shares in the company, valued at $50,674,812.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,173,293 shares of company stock valued at $35,610,353. Insiders own 49.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 100.0% during the third quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $97,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 102.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 95.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

