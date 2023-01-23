Venus Price Tops $5.01 on Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Venus has a market cap of $71.54 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Venus has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. One Venus token can now be purchased for $5.01 or 0.00022044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Venus Profile

Venus was first traded on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,272,678 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus’ official website is venus.io.

Venus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain.Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin.TelegramWhitepaper”

