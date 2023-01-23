Venus USDC (vUSDC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $104.10 Million

Venus USDC (vUSDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Over the last week, Venus USDC has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Venus USDC has a market capitalization of $104.10 million and approximately $7.19 million worth of Venus USDC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Venus USDC token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Venus USDC Profile

Venus USDC’s total supply is 4,771,015,133 tokens. The official message board for Venus USDC is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus USDC’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Venus USDC’s official website is app.venus.io/dashboard.

Venus USDC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus USDC (vUSDC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus USDC has a current supply of 4,771,015,133. The last known price of Venus USDC is 0.02181885 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $7,809,391.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.venus.io/dashboard.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus USDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus USDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus USDC using one of the exchanges listed above.

