Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 558,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Veradigm comprises 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.50% of Veradigm worth $8,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,803,000 after buying an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Veradigm by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 16,642 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veradigm by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,458.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,776 shares of company stock worth $1,137,271 in the last quarter. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDRX opened at $18.50 on Monday. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.59 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 43.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $151.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.79 million. Veradigm had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veradigm Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

MDRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Veradigm in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Veradigm in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Argus raised Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veradigm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.67.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

